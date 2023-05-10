Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
Watch: Congress workers worship LPG cylinder in Bengaluru amid polling for Karnataka elections

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 4:50:04 PM IST (Published)

Congress Party workers in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar performed puja on LPG cylinders in a unique demonstration on the polling day. Polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka started at 7 AM on Wednesday, May 10, and over 37 percent voter turnout was reported till 1 PM.

A group of Congress workers were seen worshipping an LPG cylinder by garlanding it and lighting incense sticks in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area, while the voting is underway in Karnataka.

The demonstration by the Congress workers is aimed to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power both at the Centre and the state, for the rising inflation and ‘high prices’ of essential commodities like LPG cylinders.
The unique demonstration took place as voting was underway in the state. Polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka started at 7 AM on Wednesday, May 10, and over 37 percent voter turnout was reported till 1 PM.
