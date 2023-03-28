Watch | Banjara community blocks key road in Shivamogga over SC reservation in Karnataka

The protests came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government recommended the Centre to implement Justice A J Sadashiva panel report on internal reservation among SCs. Reports suggest that the protest has spread across the entire Shivamogga district on Tuesday.

Members of the Banjara and Bhovi communities in Karnataka continued their protest against internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) on Tuesday. Their protests came after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government recommended the Centre to implement Justice A J Sadashiva panel report on internal reservation among SCs.

Reports suggest that the protest has spread across the entire Shivamogga district on Tuesday. Now a video has emerged of the protest on Twitter. In the video, furious protesters can be seen blocking the Shikaripura road and raising slogans against the state government. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the town to control the situation.

The protesters also turned their ire on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Reportedly, members of the Banjara community pelted stones on the house and office of the former Chief Minister on Monday.

However, Yediyurappa refused to blame anyone for the incident and suggested that it was too early to say whether the protesters were provoked.

While speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, "Naturally I am hurt by the protest. The situation is now peaceful. Tomorrow or the day after, I will visit Shikaripura and talk to everyone concerned and address their grievances. Issuing any statement before talking to the protesters is not right. At this moment, I am not ready to say that someone was behind the protest."

The BJP government in Karnataka accorded internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes by increasing the quota for SCs from 15 percent to 17 percent, last week. The state government also wants the proposal to be included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. Consequently, members of the Banjara community fear that they may be kept out of SCs because of internal reservations.

While the new reservation policy has been welcomed by Lingayats and a section of the Dalits, it has drawn the ire of the Vokkaliga, Muslim and Banjara communities.

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, this issue will likely shape the politics in the state.