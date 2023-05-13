Watch | Yediyurappa says BJP will introspect following Karnataka defeat

English
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 4:38:51 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Former CM and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa told reporters that victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. "Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict."

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was circumspect after his party's resounding defeat in the state assembly elections. The Lingayat strongman, speaking after CM Basavaraj Bommai conceded BJP's defeat, said it's time for the party to reflect upon the disappointing result and introspect, leading into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yediyurappa told reporters that victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. "Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict."
Yediyurappa also dismissed suggestions that he had not campaigned wholeheartedly for the party in the state.
