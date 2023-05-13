DK Shivakumar is leading with a huge margin of over 76,000 votes in Kanakapura Constituency. The Karnataka Congress President's emotional remarks came as the party is heading for a clear majority in the state. By 1:50 pm Congress was leading in 134 seats and it had won in 80 seats.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar got emotional and broke down while addressing party workers today as the Congress is heading for a big win in the state Assembly elections. Recalling his 'tough times' when he was in jail in 2019, Shivakumar broke down. He extended his gratitude to the Congress leadership and party workers for their unwavering support throughout the election campaign.

Reflecting on the challenging times he faced, Shivakumar acknowledged the visit of Sonia Gandhi, while he was in jail. He emphasised that this gesture of support reinforced his loyalty to the party. In his address, he credited the collective efforts of everyone involved in the party for the remarkable win.

“Working together is a success. There is only one support, Congress support,” he said.

Shivakumar said that he had assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that he will deliver Karnataka for the party.

ALSO READ |

“I thank all the party cadres and Congress leaders in Karnataka, including Siddaramaiah who made it possible,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the faith placed in the party by the people.

The Karnataka Congress President's emotional remarks came as the party is heading for a clear majority in the state. By 1:50 pm Congress was leading in 134 seats and it had won in 80 seats. The majority mark in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is 113. BJP is leading on 65 seats whereas JD(S) on 22 seats.

DK Shivakumar is also leading with a huge margin of over 76,000 votes in his home turf, Kanakapura Assembly seat.

Notably, DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3, 2019, in connection with an alleged money laundering case and was subsequently held in Tihar Jail. However, he was released on bail on October 23, 2019, following a favourable ruling by the Delhi High Court.