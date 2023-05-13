English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWatch | DK Shivakumar in tears with Congress set for big win in Karnataka

Watch | DK Shivakumar in tears with Congress set for big win in Karnataka

Watch | DK Shivakumar in tears with Congress set for big win in Karnataka
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 2:26:14 PM IST (Published)

DK Shivakumar is leading with a huge margin of over 76,000 votes in Kanakapura Constituency. The Karnataka Congress President's emotional remarks came as the party is heading for a clear majority in the state. By 1:50 pm Congress was leading in 134 seats and it had won in 80 seats.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar got emotional and broke down while addressing party workers today as the Congress is heading for a big win in the state Assembly elections. Recalling his 'tough times' when he was in jail in 2019, Shivakumar broke down. He extended his gratitude to the Congress leadership and party workers for their unwavering support throughout the election campaign.

Reflecting on the challenging times he faced, Shivakumar acknowledged the visit of Sonia Gandhi, while he was in jail. He emphasised that this gesture of support reinforced his loyalty to the party. In his address, he credited the collective efforts of everyone involved in the party for the remarkable win.
“Working together is a success. There is only one support, Congress support,” he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X