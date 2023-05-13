DK Shivakumar is leading with a huge margin of over 76,000 votes in Kanakapura Constituency. The Karnataka Congress President's emotional remarks came as the party is heading for a clear majority in the state. By 1:50 pm Congress was leading in 134 seats and it had won in 80 seats.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar got emotional and broke down while addressing party workers today as the Congress is heading for a big win in the state Assembly elections. Recalling his 'tough times' when he was in jail in 2019, Shivakumar broke down. He extended his gratitude to the Congress leadership and party workers for their unwavering support throughout the election campaign.

Reflecting on the challenging times he faced, Shivakumar acknowledged the visit of Sonia Gandhi, while he was in jail. He emphasised that this gesture of support reinforced his loyalty to the party. In his address, he credited the collective efforts of everyone involved in the party for the remarkable win.

“Working together is a success. There is only one support, Congress support,” he said.