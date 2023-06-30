Tamil Nadu Governor can't dismiss Senthil Balaji — Legal experts explain why

A senior advocate and vice-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Tamil Nadu Governors' action to dismiss Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was illegal.

The unprecedented action by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to dismiss jailed state minister Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers triggered severe political backlash. Several opposition leaders have hit out at the Governor for "undermining the Constitution". Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor Ravi does not have the power to dismiss Senthil Balaji. "We will face this legally," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said the Governor "has every right to dismiss because he appoints the ministers. He has given the reasons as to why he dismissed Senthil Balaji".

Now, as both the state government and the Opposition trade barbs over the legality of the dismissal of Balaji as the minister, here's what the law says

.

Pradeep Rai, a senior advocate and vice-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told CNBCTV18.com that the governors' action was illegal. "A governor can't act without the advice of the cabinet...The governor can have power only by authority of law under which the cabinet of the state government or the chief minister recommends...otherwise, they don't have any power."

Meanwhile, a few leaders cited Article 164 of the Constitution to term the governor's actions "an affront to the Constitution". DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson was quoted by ANI as saying, "One need not get advice from the Attorney General if you read Article 164 of the Constitution, that itself is sufficient..."

Earlier, during a hearing in the Madras High Court , the petitioners cited Article 164 of the Constitution to claim that the ministers could continue in office only if the governor supported such a decision, Bar and Bench reported. However, the court asked: "While the Governor was free to make recommendations, does any specific legal provision exist under Article 164 that enabled the Governor “to dismiss a minister?"

Article 164 explained

Article 164 of the Indian Constitution pertains to the appointment of ministers in the state governments. Section 1 of Article 164 states that the chief minister shall be appointed by the governor and the other ministers shall be appointed by the governor on the advice of the chief minister, and the ministers shall "hold office at the pleasure of the governor".

Now, the controversy has emerged as to whether this expression — "pleasure of the Governor" — means that the governor, who is the appointing authority, can also dismiss the minister in case of a pending criminal case.

Supreme Court lawyer Nipun Saxena explained that the appointment of a minister is only on the recommendation of the Chief Minister. "Therefore, the Governor cannot appoint anybody who is not 'recommended' by the Chief Minister," he said.

"Similarly, while the Governor can also remove someone but that removal also has to be "recommended". When the Governor has no power to appoint someone in his personal discretion, how can he remove someone in his personal discretion?," Saxena said.

Giving another outlook to the present controversy, Saxena said it is an established principle of law that every person is deemed to be innocent until proven guilty.

"In a case where the person has not yet been convicted, it would be premature to dismiss the person on the ground of 'pendency of cases'. However, if the person is at anytime found guilty of the offence, even then it is the Speaker of the House who has a right to disqualify the person from the House. In that case, the Minister concerned loses the primary membership of the house itself," he added.

He said that the doctrine of enjoying the office at the "pleasure" has to be on the recommendation of the real executive, namely the Council of Ministers. "Therefore, the governor has no individual discretion to remove a person from his office, if the Chief Minister has not recommended such removal," he said.

Saxena also cited Article 163(1) and said the Supreme Court has, on numerous, occasions held that the advise rendered by the Chief Minister is binding on the governor. "The governor, therefore, has no individual discretion. This clearly means that all the functions to be performed by the governor have to be on the 'aid and advise' of the Chief Minister," the lawyer said.

What options does Balaji have now?

Now that the governor has put a hold on his decision to dismiss Balaji's ministerial-ship, "his decision is non-existent for some time". Rai said that only when the Attorney General gives an opinion can Balaji approach a high court or the Supreme Court. "Till then, Balaji continues to be a minister," Rai added.