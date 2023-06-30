Was Tamil Nadu Governor's move to dismiss Senthil Balaji legal? Here's what experts say

A senior advocate and vice-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Tamil Nadu Governors' action to dismiss Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was illegal.

The unprecedented action by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to dismiss jailed state minister Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers triggered severe political backlash. Several opposition leaders have hit out at the Governor for "undermining the Constitution". Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor Ravi does not have the power to dismiss Senthil Balaji. "We will face this legally," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said the Governor "has every right to dismiss because he appoints the ministers. He has given the reasons as to why he dismissed Senthil Balaji".