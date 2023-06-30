CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWas Tamil Nadu Governor's move to dismiss Senthil Balaji legal? Here's what experts say

Was Tamil Nadu Governor's move to dismiss Senthil Balaji legal? Here's what experts say

Was Tamil Nadu Governor's move to dismiss Senthil Balaji legal? Here's what experts say
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  Jun 30, 2023 6:45:25 PM IST (Published)

A senior advocate and vice-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Tamil Nadu Governors' action to dismiss Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was illegal.

The unprecedented action by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to dismiss jailed state minister Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers triggered severe political backlash. Several opposition leaders have hit out at the Governor for "undermining the Constitution". Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor Ravi does not have the power to dismiss Senthil Balaji. "We will face this legally," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said the Governor "has every right to dismiss because he appoints the ministers. He has given the reasons as to why he dismissed Senthil Balaji".
On Thursday, Governor RN Ravi dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers, days after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Ravi, however, put on hold the dismissal order on Friday. In a late evening communication to the Chief Minister, the Governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move, news agency PTI reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X