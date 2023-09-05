War of words over likely resolution on renaming India as Bharat — Here's who said what

A war of words erupt between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government and Opposition alliance INDIA over likely resolution on renaming India as Bharat. The development comes as the official invite to the G20 Heads of State and ministers for a dinner being hosted by President by Droupadi Murmu has gone with the heading President of Bharat.

Here's who said what:

Opposition

Congress: Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA!

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM: Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'. In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world. What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?.

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM: After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat. BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!"

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP: The BJP's recent move to change the reference from 'President of India' to 'President of Bharat' on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. How can the BJP strike down 'INDIA'? The country doesn't belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP's personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA.

NDA

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM: REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL.

Sushil Modi, BJP MP: In the Constitution, both India and 'Bharat' are there. For 75 years if the President of India was written then what's the objection in writing President of 'Bharat'? We don't say 'India Mata ki Jai' but 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. The name India was given by the Britishers. RJD and JDU have an objection with the name Bharat then they use the name India.