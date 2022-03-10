Wangoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wangoi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Wangoi is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Wangoi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Wangoi was won by Oinam Lukhoi Singh of the INC. He defeated NPEP's Khuraijam Loken Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Oinam Lukhoi Singh garnered 7443 votes, securing 28.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.14 percent.

The Wangoi constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.