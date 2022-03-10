Wangkhem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wangkhem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Wangkhem is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Wangkhem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Wangkhem was won by Keisham Meghachandra Singh of the INC.

He defeated NEINDP's Yumnam Nabachandra Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Keisham Meghachandra Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Keisham Meghachandra Singh garnered 11293 votes, securing 39.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2880 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.08 percent.The total number of voters in the Wangkhem constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Wangkhem constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.