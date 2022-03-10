Wangkhei Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wangkhei Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Wangkhei is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Wangkhei legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Wangkhei was won by Okram Henry Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Yumkham Erabot Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Yumkham Erabot Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Okram Henry Singh garnered 16753 votes, securing 56.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4336 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.62 percent.

The Wangkhei constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.