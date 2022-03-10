Wangjing Tentha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wangjing Tentha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Wangjing Tentha is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Wangjing Tentha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Wangjing Tentha was won by Paonam Brojen Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Moirangthem Hemanta.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MSCP's Paonam Brojen.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Paonam Brojen Singh garnered 12830 votes, securing 43.37 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1863 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.3 percent.The total number of voters in the Wangjing Tentha constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Wangjing Tentha constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.