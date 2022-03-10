0

  Wabgai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wabgai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Wabgai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wabgai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Wabgai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Wabgai constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Wabgai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Wabgai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Wabgai is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.
The Wabgai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Wabgai was won by Md Fajur Rahim of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dr Usham Deben Singh.
He defeated BJP's Dr Usham Deben Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Md Fajur Rahim.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Md Fajur Rahim garnered 12474 votes, securing 45.16 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4761 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.24 percent.The total number of voters in the Wabgai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Wabgai constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.
