Vyara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Vyara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Vyara constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Vyara is an Assembly constituency in the Tapi district of the South Gujarat region in Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and falls in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Assembly elections, Vyara was won by Punabhai Gamit of the Congress party. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's, Arvindbhai Chaudhari.

Before that, till the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Punabhai, who had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Pratapbhai Gamit in 2007.

In the 2017 polls, Punabhai Gamit garnered 88,576 votes, securing 54.39 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 24,414 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin stood at 15.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Vyara constituency stands at 2,23,091, with 1,08,430 male and 1,14,657 female voters.

The Khambhaliya constituency has a literacy level of 68.26 percent. It is a tribal-dominated seat.