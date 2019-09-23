Voting underway for Dantewada Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh
Updated : September 23, 2019 12:04 PM IST
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April.
The counting of votes will be taken up on September 27.
In the 90-member state Assembly, the Congress won 68 seats last year and the BJP 15.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more