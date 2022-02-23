Vladimir Putin: The man on a mission

Dismayed by the collapse of the USSR, Russian President Vladimir Putin had once described it as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century” that had fostered separatist movements inside Russia. He had termed the Soviet collapse as “a tragedy for Russians”. In December 2021, Putin said the economic crisis that followed the demise of “historical Russia” had forced him to moonlight as a taxi driver, Reuters reported.

"We turned into a completely different country. And what had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost," the RIA state news agency quoted Putin as saying about the 1991 break-up.

Putin’s comments have always fuelled speculation among critics about his foreign policy, casting doubts over his intentions to recreate the Soviet Union and contemplating an attack on Ukraine.

Tensions with the West are at an all-time high, rocked by a series of economic sanctions by the US, UK and its allies.

But this is not new to the once relatively unknown ex-spy who quickly became one of the most powerful and feared politicians in the world.

Things did not happen in a day and Putin had a steep climb to the top. Putin came to power in 2000 and has been the longest-serving leader in the country since dictator Joseph Stalin. After being re-elected in 2018 for a period of six years, he has been given the opportunity to remain in power until 2036 through a controversial national vote on constitutional reforms.

Asserting himself in the pack

Putin was born in 1952 to a working-class family in Leningrad, now St Petersburg. He reportedly grew up in a tough, communal housing block where he often engaged in fights with local boys. That attracted him to judo. “It was a tool to assert myself in the pack,” The Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying. In 1976, an evening newspaper in Leningrad had hailed the then 23-year-old “judoist Vladimir Putin” for his triumph in a prestigious competition.

Posing as a translator

Putin had wanted to work in Soviet intelligence even before he finished school, the Kremlin website said. After completing his law degree in 1975, Putin started working for the Soviet secret police force, the KGB. Putin was posted in Dresden, East Germany as a translator. According to Putin’s biographer Masha Gessen, while in Germany, the ex-KGB spy was "reduced mainly to collecting press clippings”, DW reported. Putin returned to St. Petersburg after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Since then he has continued to rise through the ranks of Russia's political establishment.

Close friends

In his first year of work at the St. Petersburg city hall in 1990, city councillors had found out that Putin had allowed the sale of highly undervalued steel in exchange for foreign food aid, which never reached Russia. A probe had recommended ousting Putin. However, having forged a close friendship with Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, Putin remained in his position till 1996.

Yeltsin picks Putin

Through the years, Putin worked his way up the political ladder using his network of political friendships. In 1997, then-President Boris Yeltsin had handpicked Putin to lead Russia into the 21st century. He was named Yeltsin’s deputy chief of staff and made the chief of the FSB a year later.

Soon, the ailing Yeltsin appointed Putin as his prime minister. After Yeltsin’s sudden resignation in 1999, Putin became acting president. He soon pardoned Yeltsin for corruption and strengthened his position in the election. In March 2000, with 53 percent of the vote, Putin became the president.

According to Valentin Yumashev, one of Yeltsin's most trusted aides, Putin was brilliant at “formulating ideas, at analysing and arguing his case". Yumashev was the first person to give Putin a job in the Kremlin. At the time, Yeltsin had several candidates in mind as his successor such as Boris Nemtsov, Sergei Stepashin and Nikolai Aksenenko. However, Yeltsin and Yumashev thought Putin was a superb candidate despite his stint at KGB.

“Putin had shown himself to be a liberal and a democrat, who wanted to continue market reforms," BBC quoted Yumashev as saying.

Man on a mission

Since the beginning, Putin has been determined to reassert Russia’s power in the world. He has orchestrated swift military interventions and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 and bombed anti-government rebels in Syria.

"He sees himself as a man on a mission," AFP quoted political analyst Konstantin Kalachev as saying. He plans to keep Russia from falling apart by staying in power, Kalachev added.

Over the years, Putin’s relations with the West sank to new lows. In recent weeks, Putin has defied warnings and ordered troops into two self-proclaimed republics of Ukraine -- Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). Clearly, Putin’s move to regain Russia’s status as a global superpower can no longer be ignored.