On February 9, 2021, when VK Sasikala, the former general secretary of AIADMK, returned to Tamil Nadu, a mammoth crowd lined up to greet her. Sasikala, fondly known as Chinamma among her supporters, was returning from Bengaluru after serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case. Believed to be the closest aide of J Jayalalithaa, the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, Sasikala was clear about her goal when she walked out of the jail: "enemy's" defeat.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Chinamma, en route Tamil Nadu, had said that it was once again time for everyone to unite and "work together as children of the same mother under the AIADMK banner". It doesn't seem to have gone down too well with Chief Minister E Palaniswamy (EPS) and his deputy O Panneerselvam (OPS), who have often clarified that there was no place for the aunt-nephew duo in the AIADMK. Also, the supporters of Sasikala carried the AIADMK flags the day she arrived, forcing the senior leadership of the party to file a petition against her using the party symbol.

A month ago, Sasikala's statements hinted at a possible and more enthusiastic return to active politics and a more dominant role in Tamil Nadu politics. She made a vow on the same at her last visit to the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa at Marina Beach.

The shocker

But who knew Sasikala would drop a bombshell? On March 3, to everyone's shock, Chinamma announced that she would "step aside from politics and public life", which many say could once again hand AIADMK the all-needed advantage a month before the state goes to polls. It's not just the "withdrawal" from active politics, but also an appeal from Sasikala that could determine the fate of the party in the next month's Assembly elections.

"All true followers of Jayalalithaa need to act with wisdom to ensure the DMK, that 'Amma' identified as our common enemy, is kept out of power," she said in her statement.

Chinamma claimed that she was never hungry for the title, posts or power, something she has been repeatedly accused of. "I will stay away from politics and pray to 'akka' (sister) and God, for AIADMK rule to continue," she added. The AIADMK is going to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections with the BJP and Sasikala's decision -- irrespective of whether it's temporary or permanent -- is being seen as a crucial political move.

Shot in the arm for AIADMK

Chinamma's decision to quit politics — at least for the time being — and her appeal to AIADMK supporters to unite against the "enemy", DMK, has come as a blessing in disguise for OPS and EPS. The DMK, under Stalin, looked solid and was already seen as a winner even before the state went to the polls. But now that Sasikala has withdrawn herself, it's an advantage AIADMK again as the possibility of votes split has been reduced to a bare minimum. But there is more to Sasikala's decision. That AIADMK was on a sticky wicket is a well-known fact and if the party loses elections, it will only and only be OPS and EPS' defeat. However, if the NDA alliance pulls a shocker on DMK, Sasikala could well be handed the credit for her timely decision for the larger good of Amma's party.

What's ahead for TTV Dinakaran?

TTV Dhinakaran, who was eagerly waiting for his aunt to return to once again mount pressure on EPS and OPS and stake claim to Jayalalithaa's legacy, appears to have suffered the most following Sasikala's decision.

Removed from AIADMK along with Chinamma in March 2017, Dhinakaran had launched his party, AMMK, which he said will contest elections. Following her aunt's announcement, Dhinakaran said he disagreed with her and tried to convince her to stay. "But I cannot stop her from making a personal decision, can I?” he said.

The nephew was banking on the aunt's popularity as well as the sympathy factor after Chinamma served four years in jail. But all that has come a cropper. He has, however, clarified that AMMK would contest the polls and has even invited other regional parties to join hands with him. Will Sasikala's decision encourage Dhinakaran to go back to AIADMK or will he contest polls alone? With just a month left for polls, Dhinakara is holding all the cards close to his chest.

Early life

VK Sasikala was born on August 18, 1954, in Chennai to a Tamil family, which later moved to Mannargudi. Her husband M Natarajan, a public relations officer in the Government of Tamil Nadu, passed away in 2018 while Sasikala was serving her jail term. Interestingly, their marriage was presided over by another stalwart of Tamil politics, DMK's late M. Karunanidhi, who also served as the chief minister of the state on five different occasions.

Sasikala, who became the confidante of Jayalalitha, had met her for the first time in the early '80s. The meeting came about with the help of VS Chandralekha, the then-District Collector of South Arcot and a friend of M Natarajan. That's how Sasikala made acquaintance with Jayalalithaa, the then Propaganda Secretary of the AIADMK. The two gradually became close friends since Sasikala was helping the AIADMK in video coverage of meetings and distribution of policies through CDs.

Disproportionate assets case

The case goes back to the year 1996 during the very first tenure of Jayalalitha as the chief minister of the state. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who was then with the Janata Party, filed the case, accusing the then CM of amassing a wealth of Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income. Sasikala. along with her two relatives -- J Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran -- was the accused number 2 in the case.

In 2014, a Bengaluru special court convicted Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two of her relatives in the case. Jayalalithaa quickly moved the Karnataka High Court for bail but had to face rejection. The Supreme Court had then granted her bail and instructed the Karnataka High Court to complete the hearings.

In 2015, the Karnataka High Court acquitted all the four accused in the case, following which the state government moved the top court, which began hearings in February 2016. In December the same year, the then Tamil Nadu CM passed away following a prolonged illness.