Virus causes surge in WW II references, but is it merited?

Updated : March 25, 2020 02:07 PM IST

Do the World War II comparisons really hold up, or is it just a convenient metaphor? Here’s a look at the connections between the two eras — and the fundamental differences as well.
In World War II, 3 per cent of the world’s population died; of an estimated 2.3 billion people, 85 million perished.
With a current global populace of some 7.7 billion, a similar death toll from the pandemic would mean 231 million dead.
India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

