Viralimalai is an Assembly constituency in the Pudukkottai district, in the Kaveri Delta region of Tamil Nadu.

The Viralimalai constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Counting update:

Palaniappan (DMK): 2827

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Viralimalai was won by Vijaya Baskar C of AIDMK.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Vijaya Basker. C of AIDMK.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Vijaya Baskar C garnered 84701 votes, securing over 49.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8447 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.96 percent.

The constituency polled 170608 votes in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with a voter turnout of 84.24 percent.

The Viralimalai constituency has a literacy level of 77.76 percent.