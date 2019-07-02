Politics
'VIP brats have no place in BJP': Narendra Modi on Akash Vijayvargiya's attack on govt official
Updated : July 02, 2019 03:00 PM IST
Modi said: "We do not want any leaders who spoil the party's image. Whosoever's son, such leaders should be removed from the party."
Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later granted bail.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more