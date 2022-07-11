Supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam clashed outside the party headquarters on Monday morning, according to the police. This comes ahead of the party's council meeting scheduled for today when the dominant faction led by Palaniswami is set to possibly elect him as the single leader of the organisation.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court verdict gave a green signal to AIADMK's crucial meet of the General Council, the party's highest decision-making body.

Violence erupted between the two groups carrying AIADMK flags with people hurling stones at each other, burning posters and damaging vehicles parked nearby. It was not clear immediately if there were any injuries.

Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing serious intra-party wrangling over the issue of single-leadership and Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been sidelined in the party.

Earlier, Vijay Narayan, the senior counsel representing former joint co-ordinator and party leader Palanisamy, told the court that there was nothing new in the head-quarters' office-bearers of the party convening the GC meeting in the absence of the echelons of the party.

It happened in 1987, when party founder MG Ramachandran died and his successor J Jayalalithaa was declared as the general secretary of the party. It was repeated after the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, when Sasikala was elected as the interim general secretary of the party.

EPS said the Supreme Court has already allowed him and his men to conduct the meeting and made it clear that the hands of the GC should not be fettered on what it has to decide. The posts of Coordinator and joint coordinator do not exist as the same was not ratified by the June 23 GC.

In the absence of the two posts, the headquarters' office-bearers, the supreme body, steps in. One man was trying to stifle the growth of the party, which cannot be permitted, EPS added.

With inputs from PTI