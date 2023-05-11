Vindicated by SC ruling, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed a sense of vindication after the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the political developments in the state.

"I think we were quite confident, and now we feel vindicated about the Supreme Court judgement," Fadnavis stated during the Indian Business Leaders Awards (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruling stated that the former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted unlawfully when he asked former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to undergo a floor test in June last year. However, the court clarified that it could not reinstate the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, as Thackeray had resigned before facing the floor test. Thackeray's resignation subsequently led to the downfall of the three-party MVA government.

Speaking about their aspirations for Maharashtra's contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy, Fadnavis said, "We aspire to contribute $1 trillion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $5 trillion dollar economy dream."

Fadnavis also said that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of the state, and the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition will be led by Shinde and it will complete its tenure. He expressed confidence in Shinde's leadership and declared, "We will go for elections under his leadership."

Fadnavis further emphasized the need to deliver on their promises and fulfill the expectations of the public. He stated, "I think it's time to now deliver."

