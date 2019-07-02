#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Villagers accuse city of seizing water as drought parches Chennai

Updated : July 02, 2019 05:40 PM IST

People living on the outskirts of Chennai are blocking roads and laying siege to tanker lorries because they fear their water reserves are being sacrificed so city dwellers, businesses and luxury hotels don't run out.
Scarcity has forced some schools to shut, companies to ask employees to work from home and hotels to ration water for guests.
