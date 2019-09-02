Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Vikram Moon lander separation with Chandrayaan-2 successful, says ISRO

Updated : September 02, 2019 03:00 PM IST

Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1.30 am to 2.30 am.
India's first moon lander Vikram successfully separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 1.15 am
On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the space by India's heavy lift rocket GSLV Mk III.
