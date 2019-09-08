#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Vikram found: ISRO takes photo of moon lander on lunar surface after crash landing

Updated : September 08, 2019 03:26 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface, said an official. This was hours after communication link with the lander was lost minutes before its soft landing on the lunar surface.
The pictures were taken by India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter that is orbiting the Moon.
Early on September 7, Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar's south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed there by losing communication links.
