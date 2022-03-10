Vikasnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Vikasnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Vikasnagar is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Vikasnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Vikasnagar was won by Munna Singh Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated INC's Navprabhat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Nav Prabhat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Munna Singh Chauhan garnered 38,895 votes, securing 50.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6,418 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.33 percent.

The total number of voters in the Vikasnagar constituency stands at 1,07,308 with 55,643 male voters and 51,659 female voters.