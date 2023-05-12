Vijayapura Election Results | BJP's Basanagoud retains seat, defeats Congress candidate Musharif

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Basanagoud R. Patil Yatnal had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif by a margin of 6,413 votes.

Vijayapura, also known as Bijapur City, Assembly constituency is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste and it’s located in Mumbai Karnataka region of the state. Bijapur City is a part of the Bijapur parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has a total of 2,41,682 voters. The number of male voters is 121,799 and female voters, 1,19,829. The Bijapur City constituency has a sex ratio of 984 and an approximate literacy rate of 67.15 percent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Basanagoud R. Patil Yatnal had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif by a margin of 6,413 votes. Yatnal is one of the most popular BJP leaders in the region. In 2018, he had secured 50.30 percent of the total votes polled. INC’s candidate had secured 46.07 per cent votes.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

The battle for Bijapur City constituency was intense as the Congress once again fielded Abdul Hameed Mushrif against the sitting BJP MLA Basanagouda R. Patil Yatnal. Although Yatnal had won in the 2018 Assembly elections, Mushrif has remained active in local politics and has cultivated a base among the residents of the constituency in the last few years.

Congress’ Dr Maqbool Bagwan had won this seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. Yatnal was then contesting on a JD(S) ticket and had ended up on the losing side. It remains to be seen if BJP's Basanagouda Patil is able to defy anti-incumbency and fend off his old rival.

Interestingly, JD(S) nominee B.H. Mahabari had withdrawn his nomination from the seat and backed Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif.

The Karnataka Assembly elections saw the participation of a total of 5.21 crore voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters were above the age of 80 and 16,976 were above the age of 100.

Polling for all 224 Assembly seats was held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.