Karnataka State Assembly Polls: Here's all you need to know Vijayapura constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Basanagoud R. Patil Yatnal had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif by a margin of 6,413 votes.

Vijayapura, also known as Bijapur City, Assembly constituency is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste and it’s located in Mumbai Karnataka region of the state. Bijapur City is a part of the Bijapur parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has a total of 2,41,682 voters. The number of male voters is 121,799 and female voters, 1,19,829. The Bijapur City constituency has a sex ratio of 984 and an approximate literacy rate of 67.15 percent.