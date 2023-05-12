Karnataka State Assembly Polls: Here's all you need to know Vijayapura constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Basanagoud R. Patil Yatnal had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif by a margin of 6,413 votes.
Vijayapura, also known as Bijapur City, Assembly constituency is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste and it’s located in Mumbai Karnataka region of the state. Bijapur City is a part of the Bijapur parliamentary constituency.
The constituency has a total of 2,41,682 voters. The number of male voters is 121,799 and female voters, 1,19,829. The Bijapur City constituency has a sex ratio of 984 and an approximate literacy rate of 67.15 percent.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Basanagoud R. Patil Yatnal had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress’ Abdul Hameed Mushrif by a margin of 6,413 votes. Yatnal is one of the most popular BJP leaders in the region. In 2018, he had secured 50.30 percent of the total votes polled. INC’s candidate had secured 46.07 per cent votes.