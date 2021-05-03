Kerala Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership skills help LDF trounce UDF in Kerala Updated : May 03, 2021 12:52:27 IST At the peak of the poll campaign, Vijayan made it clear that the sentiments of the believers would be respected while taking any decision on the customs of the ancient hill shrine. Pinarayi Vijayan, A combination of factors contributed to LDF’s historic victory. Published : May 03, 2021 12:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply