  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Kerala Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership skills help LDF trounce UDF in Kerala

Updated : May 03, 2021 12:52:27 IST

At the peak of the poll campaign, Vijayan made it clear that the sentiments of the believers would be respected while taking any decision on the customs of the ancient hill shrine. Pinarayi Vijayan,
A combination of factors contributed to LDF’s historic victory.
Kerala Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership skills help LDF trounce UDF in Kerala
Published : May 03, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement