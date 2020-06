Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is not being brought to India and there is no extradition happening as of now, said a report.

There was speculation that Mallya was being flown to Mumbai and he will be accompanied by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

However, a senior official at the Indian high commission in London told the newspaper Times Of India that the 64-year old was not flying back on Wednesday night or anytime soon.

“There is no extradition happening as of now. The media have picked up an old statement of the CBI. The situation has not changed. There are delays,” the official told the newspaper.

There is a delay as the UK home secretary Priti Patel has not signed off on Mallya’s extradition for legal reasons, according to the newspaper report.