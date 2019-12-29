Vijay Kumar replaces SP Pani as Inspector General of Kashmir Police
Updated : December 29, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Vijay Kumar, a 1997 batch officer, has a long experience of serving in Kashmir region.
Kumar is amongst the few IPS officers who have also served in Special Operation Group (SOG) in Kashmir and remained instrumental in neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more