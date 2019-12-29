#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Vijay Kumar replaces SP Pani as Inspector General of Kashmir Police

Updated : December 29, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Vijay Kumar, a 1997 batch officer, has a long experience of serving in Kashmir region.
Kumar is amongst the few IPS officers who have also served in Special Operation Group (SOG) in Kashmir and remained instrumental in neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists.
