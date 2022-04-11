View: US leaders get down reviewing ties with India in backdrop of continuing Ukraine crisis

The transformational nature of "Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership" relations between India and the United States, will be up for review at the Summit level, in virtual mode later on Monday and in the 2+2 format in Washington DC, as the day progresses.

The virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States Joseph R. Biden provides an opportunity to take a close look at the emerging contours of the relations in the backdrop of the continuing crisis in Ukraine, efforts to bolster the global economy in the wake of altering landscape following Russia’s military action, developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

There is a variance in the approach of India and the United States in regard to the developments in Ukraine and New Delhi’s stance in the United Nations. India abstained from taking part in the vote on at least 10 occasions amid pressure from Washington to join the countries in NATO rallied against Moscow.

India’s pursuit of independent foreign policy came into renewed focus after President Biden described New Delhi’s stand on the issue as “somewhat shaky”. The US through its Deputy National Security Adviser Dales Singh delivered a warning to India that its decision to increase imports from Russia (read oil in particular) could have consequences.

The public declaration in New Delhi by the Deputy NSA, a descendent of first Indian-American Congressman Dalip Singh Saund, did not go down well in New Delhi. The US official who is rated back home as one of the key sanctions pointsman in the Biden administration can be interpreted as one aimed at catering to a domestic audience.

The ongoing war in Ukraine and the devastation it is causing to people and property is adding to the pressure on the Biden administration. There are voices within the political community, especially the US Congress who hold the view that India’s purchasing of oil from Russia at discounted rates is assisting Moscow financially. The US and countries allied with it imposed sanctions against Russia even though many countries in Europe continue to source gas from Moscow to meet energy requirements.

Domestic strands attaching to foreign policy in the United States should also be seen in the context of the midterm elections later this November. Reports from several states suggest the Republicans under a renewed push from former President Donald Trump are recovering lost ground.

Adding to India’s unwavering stand on Russia is the impending threat of sanctions against India following the procurement of the S-400 Triumpf missile system from Moscow . The purchase of military hardware does attract punitive measures under the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act signed into law in August 2017).

The law came into being under Democrats controlled House of Representatives aimed at Russia following suspicion of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US elections. There is an inbuilt waiver clause that President Biden can invoke, which many members of the strategic community insist should be granted to a strategic ally like India. The apprehension is sanctions may drive India more towards Russia.

The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship, an official announcement said.

Over the past few months, the United States offered hardware to meet Indian requirements aimed at weaning New Delhi away from Moscow, which continues to be the largest military hardware and components supplier.

Last week at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, Defence Secretary Austin told the assembly that Washington expects New Delhi to reduce its dependence on military hardware from Russia, suggesting that such procurement was not in India’s best interest. The observation also indicated that India could invest more in equipment compatible with the United States. Interestingly, the remarks came in response to a question from Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, who once was the co-Chair of India caucus. He sought to know what could incentivise India to procure military equipment from the United States instead of Russia.

The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern. As part of an ongoing and regular dialogue, the Minister of External Affairs will separately meet his US counterpart Secretary Blinken.

Over the past few weeks, India’s policy in regard to Russia and absence from votes in the UN-led to the interpretation of renewal of the country’s policy of non-alignment which in an altered landscape is characterised as ‘strategic autonomy'. The stand on Russia, emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and humanitarian relief to Ukraine received across the political spectrum endorsement in the Lok Sabha when members participated in the debate on the subject. Today’s twin engagement should set the pace and trajectory for India-US bilateral relations.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.