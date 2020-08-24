Politics VIEW: In a year of crises, China's severe floods exacerbate economic woes Updated : August 24, 2020 06:36 PM IST The floods which have been the most brutal the country has seen in over 80 years add to China’s exacerbating worries over its economy. Both Li Keqing and Xi Jinping have visited many flood-affected parts of the country over the last month. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply