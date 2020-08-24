  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

VIEW: In a year of crises, China's severe floods exacerbate economic woes

Updated : August 24, 2020 06:36 PM IST

The floods which have been the most brutal the country has seen in over 80 years add to China’s exacerbating worries over its economy.
Both Li Keqing and Xi Jinping have visited many flood-affected parts of the country over the last month.
VIEW: In a year of crises, China's severe floods exacerbate economic woes

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1

NSE to launch 'silver options' in commodity derivatives segment from Sep 1

NSE to launch 'silver options' in commodity derivatives segment from Sep 1

Champions League: Neymar, Mbappé fail to lead PSG to 1st title

Champions League: Neymar, Mbappé fail to lead PSG to 1st title

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement