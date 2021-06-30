VIEW: If not Narendra Modi, who, in the BJP or outside?

One question that has been rhetorically asked by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last few years is: If not Modi, who?

The question is partly a smart defence mechanism: it makes the PM seem indispensable even after the 2014 belief that he would magically transform India turned out to be fanciful.

The belief was replaced by another: we are willing to consider someone else, but there is no leader in sight in the opposition.

Such is the ubiquity of this belief—which primarily claims that the Congress has no leadership to challenge Modi—among Hindus that the continuation of the BJP in power is taken as a fait accompli for the country.

However, far away from partisan political chatter, the question is still worth posing: is anyone in the Congress, any regional party or the BJP itself a potential challenger to the Prime Minister?

It is not as if there is objectively none who deserves to be PM in a country of more than 130-crore people. After all, Lal Bahadur Shastri had succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, Morarji Desai had replaced Indira Gandhi for a brief while, a reticent Rajiv Gandhi stepped into his mother Indira Gandhi’s shoes, Narasimha Rao ran a stable government for five years when none knew who the leader of the Congress would be, and Dr. Manmohan Singh replaced Atal Bihari Vajpayee with ease soon after a Vajpayee wave was erroneously being talked about.

In other words, there would at least be a dozen politicians in the country across political parties who can easily don the Prime Ministerial hat.

However, the power of the belief among many that there is no replacement for Modi in sight actually makes a replacement seem distant. For, people often refuse to see that the question they are posing is indeed the least logical one.

Who in the opposition?

One reason why Modi is going strong in surveys despite a pandemic, unprecedented unemployment, recession, high fuel prices and evidence of rising rural poverty is that the Opposition faces a unique problem.

The Congress generally pales away in a direct electoral battle with the BJP but remains the only national alternative to it. Also, in the estimation of large sections of people—barring some intellectuals—Rahul Gandhi does not seem to be a replacement for Modi.

The Congress succeeds in beating the BJP only in states where it has a strong regional leader—like Amarinder Singh in Punjab or Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. Yet, given the high-command culture in the Congress, party workers do not offer these regional satraps either the respect they deserve or status that may come anywhere close to the Gandhis, as has been seen in the voices of opposition to the Punjab CM from within his party. Yet, in the eyes of voters in those states, it is these regional leaders who count more than Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. This bind that the Congress has got itself into makes it very difficult for the party to match up to the BJP despite the central government not doing well on many parameters.

Regional parties with strong leaders have sometimes succeeded in beating the BJP. Mamata Banerjee’s leadership saw the TMC defeating the BJP convincingly in Bengal, despite Banerjee ironically losing her own election . Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal has been able to defeat the BJP twice in Delhi. Sharad Pawar also succeeded in keeping the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, even if the BJP did reasonably well in the elections.

The problem is that these regional leaders—for all the hype their supporters may generate—are limited to their state in their appeal. So, for all the recent hype around her, Mamata Banerjee cannot make perhaps even one candidate win in neighbouring Bihar or in UP, which is some distance away. Similarly, Kejriwal cannot get AAP to win in neighbouring UP or Haryana.

Left to themselves, these regional heavyweights are no match for the BJP at the national level. They can work in a pan-Indian pre-poll or post-arrangement of parties, but the success of any such attempt will require the rise of the Congress as a fulcrum. If this happens, hypothetically speaking, the conflicting ambitions of regional leaders will also become a problem for any alternative government.

Why, for instance, will Akhilesh Yadav or MK Stalin accept Mamata Banerjee as the leader? Conversely, why will Banerjee accept any of the two? If at all such a scenario arises and regional parties do better in their states than the Congress does across India, it is more likely that a low-profile regional face may be acceptable as the leader of the coalition. This had happened in 1996 when HD Devegowda and later IK Gujral got the post of PM precisely because they were not very high-profile.

Higher the profile of a regional leader, the greater are the chances of competing regional leaders feeling threatened. So, rather than an aggressive leader, a low-profile one gets preferred in broad and fragile coalitions. Who that leader can be we don’t yet know, as low profiles are seldom reported about or discussed.

Who in the BJP after Modi?

While Modi remains in the perception of large sections of the population the leader of the BJP, the last few years have seen some churn within the BJP.

Amit Shah acquired prominence soon after the rise of Modi to the top post. However, he is a perpetual second-in-command and not a replacement for Modi. At best, he can be a successor whenever Modi wishes to bow out.

However, there are murmurs in party circles that Yogi Adityanath has acquired an assertive streak. Adityanath as Chief Minister of UP, the largest state in terms of population sending 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, has been running the state the way he wishes, with BJP MLAs often complaining that their role has been absolutely restricted.

Recently, there was buzz that the PMO was pushing for ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma for a top post in UP, like deputy Chief Minister, in a reshuffle of the UP cabinet. However, Adityanath is believed to have resisted the idea in no uncertain terms and all that Sharma could get was the ceremonial post of vice-president in the UP BJP.

Party insiders see this as a sign of assertion by Adityanath even vis-à-vis the PMO. Adityanath’s strength is the size of his state, the fact that he represents the logical conclusion of Hindutva politics as a mahant and the fact that he is a Thakur. The caste has a good population and traditional influence in the state.

Nitin Gadkari as a favourite of the Sangh comes only after the big three, and his moments of assertion and autonomy are now few and far between, particularly after Balakot.

Despite much buzz that all was not good in the UP BJP when RSS and BJP organisational insiders visited the state and Adityanath also visited Delhi, BJP district-level workers in the state have been told clearly that Adityanath will be the face of the party in the coming UP polls. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had sought to set the cat among the pigeons by saying that the central leadership would decide who would be the BJP’s face in UP, but Home Minister Rajnath Singh clearly weighed in on the side of Adityanath as the party’s face in UP.

If Adityanath wins UP again, the coming construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya may be something on which he will try to further bolster his profile. Even if Akhilesh Yadav pulls off an upset, he may have to tread carefully on the temple front and Adityanath will find ample opportunity to voice core Hindutva as a far-right BJP leader.

“The party has for a long time assessed the stature of its leaders by checking demands for star-speakers from poll-bound states and also finding out whether these leaders can draw crowds in various states,” said a BJP insider on condition of anonymity. “If Modi had begun to match Vajpayee in this even when the latter was Prime Minister, Adityanath is gradually coming next only to Modi in these terms. And just as Modi once ran Gujarat autonomously, Adityanath is doing the same with UP.”

However, while Adityanath surpasses Modi in terms of a Hindutva profile, he may not ever be a match for Modi in terms of enthusing NRIs or fence-sitters among the urban middle class in states far away from UP. Also, Adityanath, just like Modi, will have to careful in his handling of an expected third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Any mismanagement can be damaging for the party, though it is too early to say anything with certainty just yet.

There are signs that the centralised command Modi had achieved within the BJP may not fully hold in future, with open dissent in some states like Karnataka and MP. However, BJP insiders assert that the party is still far more centralised in its functioning under Modi than it ever was under Vajpayee or Advani.

“Decisions would even in the past be taken by top leaders, but the Parliamentary Board was powerful. Now, all these institutions have lost their power. And while the diversity of opinion was at least heard earlier, now there isn’t much room for it,” said a BJP insider.

The question as to who can replace Modi is still not close to resolution, not because none can on grounds of ability but because none is close to the Prime Minister in terms of mass perception, which is often independent of logical arguments.

Yet, whether someone in the BJP or in the opposition can replace Modi in the near future depends first and foremost on whether voters across states are willing to see the person as a match for Modi. This applies as much to the Congress—Rahul Gandhi has till now failed to acquire that legitimacy in the eyes of common people—as to regional parties and the Congress itself.