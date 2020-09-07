  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

VIEW: Here's why China wants us to know that it was the frontline of the Second World War

Updated : September 07, 2020 04:15 PM IST

The CPC wants us to remember that China suffered one-third of all causalities during World War II and that it was the main battlefield against Japan.
India’s volunteer army of 2.5 million soldiers hugely contributed to the Allied war effort.
VIEW: Here's why China wants us to know that it was the frontline of the Second World War

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Full text of Raghuram Rajan's note on Q1 GDP: 'Growth numbers should alarm us all'

Full text of Raghuram Rajan's note on Q1 GDP: 'Growth numbers should alarm us all'

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO: Retail demand ensures full subscription on Day 1

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO: Retail demand ensures full subscription on Day 1

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; Siver jumps over 1% on weak dollar

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; Siver jumps over 1% on weak dollar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement