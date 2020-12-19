Politics VIEW: Farmers' stir — PM Modi's appeal should break the ice Updated : December 19, 2020 09:59 AM IST The Modi Government has been pursuing multiple strategies in dealing with the massive protests including dialogue, talks with alternative groups and debunking what it calls Opposition 'propaganda'. Only a middle path approach can pave the way for resolution, which is in the larger societal and national interests. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.