VIEW: Farmers' stir — PM Modi's appeal should break the ice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's categorical assurance to farmers that their welfare was the utmost priority of his government and that it was willing to address all their concerns offers a ray of hope towards an amicable resolution of the current standoff along the Delhi border. In his address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Modi also sought to address the apprehensions of the protesting farmers with regard to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), APMC and contract system even as he firmly defended the laws indicating he was willing for amendments but not repeal as demanded by the protesting farmers.

The Modi government has been pursuing multiple strategies in dealing with the massive protests including dialogue, talks with alternative groups and debunking what it calls Opposition 'propaganda'. It has also fielded top ministers to negotiate with the farmers while other senior party leaders have been entrusted with the task of outreach and educating the agricultural community of the various welfare schemes initiated by the Central Government for the benefit of farmers.

However, farmers with support from various civil society groups and opposition parties have been insisting on nothing short of a rollback alleging that the three farm laws will reduce their earnings and give an upper hand to private corporations. Interestingly, Sangh Parivar affiliates too have supported some of the 'reasonable' demands of the farmers including a firm commitment on MSP. The stalemate continues with the protests entering the 23rd day today following the failure of five rounds of talks so far.

"Had we actually wanted to do away with the MSP, why would we implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission? The law came into force a few months ago. But the MSP system is continuing. There can be a no bigger lie, bigger conspiracy than this that we are abolishing MSP. This system will not end," said the Prime Minister seeking to address a major apprehension of the farming community.

In fact, at the Raisen 'Kisan Kalyan' event along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he went on to state that the NDA government had hiked the MSP for wheat to Rs 1975 per quintal and Rs 1870 for paddy as against the Rs 1400 and Rs 1310 offered respectively for the previous governments.

Spokespersons of the ruling party and the government have been pointing out that those currently opposing the farm laws used to support the same while in power and have accused them of 'misleading' the farmers, which the Prime Minister too echoed in his hour-long address.

"I don't think they have a problem with the farm reforms. They have problems with the fact that they could not deliver what they promised and it has now been done by Modi...when they were in power, they junked the Swaminathan Commission. We dug out the report and implemented it, " he said adding the Opposition was free to take credit for the same. To highlight the Opposition's 'indifference' to the farmers' issue, he accused them of not implementing the farm loan waiver and confining benefits of such schemes only to the big farmers. Supporters of the farm laws have also been slamming the protests as big farmer-driven, a charge dismissed by the critics of the government.

Clarifying another major concern with regard to APMC or Mandis, he said, "we have given the freedom to our farmers in the new law, a new option. We have only said that it is the farmers' choice whether to sell in the market or outside. Now the farmers can sell their produce only where they get profit."

As for the new law on the contracts between farmers and private entities, Modi said such arrangements existed earlier too and the new legislation makes them more binding on private entities to ensure they don't run away from their commitment to the farmers even if they suffer losses.

However, what touched an emotional chord with the farmers was the Prime Minister's appeal that "if anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed and our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to discuss with them and assuage their fears".

The Prime Minister's statement came even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a media interview that the Centre was open to making changes in the three farm laws if the farmers' union can convince them of the same by detailing clause by clause objections. He said the government was ready to give in writing that "till date, the way MSP was continuing will continue in future as well. No one should have any doubts on this."

On expected lines, the Opposition has slammed the Prime Minister's statement with Sitaram Yechury of the CPI (M) stating that Modi can take credit but withdraw the laws, indicating no easing on its stance.

Nevertheless, with reports surfacing that several protesting farmers have died due to the bitter cold, the Supreme Court urging both sides to talk and even proposing a panel to break the impasse and thousands of outbound travellers facing immense difficulties travelling to and fro the national capital, the Prime Minister's appeal and willingness to redress the grievances of the farmers should be seen positively and responded to appropriately by the protesting farmers. Only a middle path approach can pave the way for resolution, which is in the larger societal and national interests. Let the new year bring cheers to all.

—KG Suresh is a senior journalist and former Director-General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication. The views expressed are personal