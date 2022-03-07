View: Do assembly polls verdict offer a peek into the future? Not really

The prolonged period of voting preceded by a longer campaign came to a close on Monday with the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Now the country will wait till March 10 to hear how the people of five states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttrakhand and UP have spoken. There is a perception that the results of these assembly polls should show which way the political wind is blowing, and on the basis interpret the possible outcome in the general elections two years later.

There are a number of reasons to arrive at a conclusion that results of these assembly polls and of those following in the next 20 months to those of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will provide a reasonable data for people to draw conclusions as to which party or group of parties are likely to influence voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The usual arguments advanced, if the existing political arrangement gets replaced, is that the voter mood is changing, anti-incumbency set in and the narrative set by the party in government was not enough to arrest the altering landscape.

Yet, data from the last general elections and those of these five assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls throws up a different picture, each offering a different texture. All eyes are on UP whether the bellwether state would keep to its trend of ejecting the incumbent government or break the chain by granting a fresh mandate to the BJP . UP is in the heart of the Hindi-speaking belt of the country and its politics could set the pace in other regions where the language is spoken.

Now results show that in 2012 it is the Samajwadi Party that swept the polls winning 224 of the 403 seats in the assembly while the BSP won 80 and the BJP got just 47. Then came 2014 Lok Sabha and in the Modi-wave it was BJP all the way winning 71 of the 80 seats with a vote share of 42 per cent. The SP which held 23 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha was down to 5 with a vote share of 22 per cent.

The 2019 general elections offered a different picture. The 2017 assembly polls led to the installation of the BJP-government led by Yogi Adityanath , and the party increased its vote share touching almost 50 per cent but winning 62 seats, a decline of 9 from the 2014.

In Uttarakhand , the assembly results had a different pattern. Both in 2014 and 2019, it is the BJP that made a clean sweep of the 5 Lok Sabha seats while in the 2012 assembly, the Congress edged past the BJP winning 32 seats and the BJP got 31 seat with the former getting nearly 34 per cent of the votes as against the BJP’s a shade over 33 per cent. By 2017, the BJP turned the tables securing 56 seats with 46.5 percent vote share while the Congress tumbled to win 11 seats managing to keep its vore share at 33.5 per cent.

Punjab offers another template. In the 2012 assembly the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance won 68 (SAD 56, BJP 12) of the 117 seats with a vote share of nearly 42 per cent. The Congress with a vote share of 40 per cent bagged 46 seats. By 2014 electors here preferred to give the nascent Aam Aadmi Party a break and the party won its entire strength of 4 MP in the House from the state. The SAD-BJP won 6 (SAD 4, BJP 2) and the Congress 3 seats. Then came 2017 it was the Congress which won 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent, with SAD-BJP winning 18 and AAP emerging the second largest party in the assembly with 20 seats. The last Lok Sabha polls threw up a different result yet again with Congress winning 8, the SAD-BJP 4 and the AAP down to just 1 seat retained by Bhagwant Mann.

Quite like Punjab Goa offers an interesting study. The BJP-led alliance won the 2012 elections clearly with 21 seats and managed to form the government in 2017 despite the Congress getting 17 seats to be single largest party while in the 2014 it was the BJP that won both Lok Sabha seats but by 2019, the Congress managed to wrest one back.

In Manipur , the electors went by the government it voted for in 2012 and 2017 assembly by voting the candidates belonging to the party in power. In 2012 the Congress won the assembly with 47 seats and both Lok Sabha seats in 2014, and five years later, these seats went to the BJP-NDA , whose government came to assume office for the first time in 2017.

A cursory reading of the results show there cannot be a one-size fits all theory to explain preference of the voters who are discerning between a government in the state and the one to govern the country. Of course, the verdict does offer political parties insights to shape up before the next electoral challenge or prepare to be shipped out.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.