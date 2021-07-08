VIEW: Amid challenges in post-Pandemic stage, a new Modi team steps in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to reshuffle his Council of Ministers and effect major changes underscores the re-iteration of priorities of the government that faces a daunting task of rebuilding the economy in the post-pandemic phase while managing the existing threat from the virus.

As countries around the globe are reworking strategies on the path of recovery from the debilitating effect on the global health pandemic, PM Modi made major changes by bringing in fresh faces with experience of a stint in structures of governance.

Notwithstanding the changes in portfolios due to political exigencies, the Wednesday exercise comes 11 days before the Monsoon session of Parliament, which would be the first occasion the Houses meet after the devastating second wave of Covid19 that swept through the country beginning April.

While the Prime Minister met the new Council hours before the swearing-in to draw for them contours of his vision and policy, he scheduled the first meeting of the newly composed Cabinet on Thursday evening. The message is clear, the team should hit the road running, without losing any time.

In the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy, it is the absolute privilege of the Prime Minister to choose his Council of Ministers and remove some. While very few in the top echelons of the government would be privy to the exact reasons for exclusions of some well-known names, measurement of their work against the yardstick of performance by the leadership is always a factor.

The new team reflects the thought process behind the reshuffle and brings about the greater synergy between various ministries in the light of the experience of the last two years with special emphasis on the challenges to existing governance models during the last 18 months, in dealing with the pandemic.

The rationale behind the move to bring infrastructure, energy and health under a Cabinet Minister is to remove the Silo method, which PM Modi has been underscoring repeatedly as a bane in the model of governance. Over the past few years, the new mantra is: “Whole of the Government” approach.

Identifying chokepoints and removing these is one aspect of policymakers. Execution and on-time delivery remain the most important component in earning public trust. There are few models like the Delhi Metro project, which set the benchmark in the country on speed, scale and delivery. A mission-mode approach is a part of changing the work methods while cutting the red tape and negotiating through the bureaucratic labyrinth.

It is here that the induction of professionals, some of whom cut their teeth in the bureaucratic system of the country, is to provide momentum. The experience of two seasoned persons in Power and Urban Affairs showed that transforming the government’s promises into reality through the system is possible. That explains the induction of a few more from this background although en route most of them donned political robes.

Calculations of any political party while carrying out a reshuffle exercise includes playing to its strength, consolidating gains, preparing for the future and striking a balance by accommodating competing interests. The current exercise by PM Modi has these ingredients too. From bringing in faces from states like Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are due next year to rewarding those who toiled in say in Assam or West Bengal were recognised.

Move to task Railways, IT and Communication to a new Member of Parliament with across the sector—government, private entrepreneurship and multinational—experience and Civil Aviation to an experienced parliamentarian is equally interesting. Both transport sectors are facing challenges with the Railways struggling to modernise and run it more efficiently amid soaring expectations of passengers for better amenities.

The aviation sector is facing turbulence as the pandemic hit it hard. While being innovative, the new Minister should draw upon his experience as a trained management person with a finance background also to guide the disinvestment process of Air India.

The number-crunching is already out. Yet it is worth repeating that the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers now stands at 77, four short of the permissible limit of 81, 41 professionals including medical professionals, lawyers, engineers, civil servants, and those with professional and academic qualifications, besides representing various castes.

One significant change ushered through the latest exercise is that PM Modi drafted younger people into the Council. Today the average age of the new Council is down to 58 years from 61 with 14 including six Cabinet Ministers below 50 years.

Interestingly, the lowering of age profile comes in a year when the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global body of 170 Plus countries, focuses on Youth in Parliament. Data with the body shows that 30.2 percent of MPs are below the age of 45 and in India, the average age is 20.24 percent at the start of the 17th Lok Sabha. In fact, the IPU celebrates June 30 as World Parliament Day with the spotlight on the subject of the year.