Video of BJP MLA watching porn inside Tripura Assembly goes viral

A video of a Tripura BJP MLA allegedly watching porn during the state assembly session has gone viral. Jadav Lal Nath, who represents the Bagbassa constituency, was caught on camera. In the video, the minister is seen scrolling his phone and then stopping on a particular clip. The first three-day session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly began on March 24.

Meanwhile, Jadav Lal Nath has denied all the allegations. Speaking to the news agency IANS, he said, “I will talk to the Assembly Speaker (Biswa Bandhu Sen) and state Party President (Rajib Bhattacharjee) and then I will take the next course of action.”

Nath was elected to the Tripura Assembly in the recently concluded elections for the first time from the Bagbassa seat in North Tripura.

Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition, has demanded strict action against the MLA. Congress and CPI (M) have also criticised Jadav Lal Nath. “Operation of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted. We should all concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House… Despite this, Nath watched the porn video damaging the reputations of the House,” said Birajit Sinha, state Congress chief and one of the three party MLAs.

Back in 2012, three ministers from DV Sadananda Gowda-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka were caught on camera watching porn inside the assembly. The ministers, Laxman Savadi, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar, were spotted watching porn while discussions were underway. The ministers resigned later. At that time, Saviadi had said that he wasn’t watching porn. He was preparing for a “discussion on the ill effects of a rave party".