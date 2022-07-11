Vice President Election 2022: Here is the list of nominations filed so far

Five candidates have filed nomination papers for the August 6 vice-presidential election. The nomination process began on July 5 and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Out of the five candidates, who filed papers on the first day of the nomination process, one candidate’s nomination was rejected. The other four other nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on July 20, which is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Each candidate needs support of 20 MPs as proposers and 20 others as seconders for a valid nomination in the Vice Presidential poll. One candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers. Candidates have to pay a security deposit of Rs 15,000 for the election.

Incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s term in office ends on August 10 and the next vice president will take oath on August 11.

Here are the five candidates who filed their papers for the Vice Presidential election on July 5.

K Padmarajan from Salem, Tamil Nadu

Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani from Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Hosmath Vijayanand from Bengaluru, Karnataka

Naidugari Rajasekhar Srimukhalingam from Andhra Pradesh

Anand Singh Khushwaha (alias ‘Ramayani Chaiwala’) from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

The papers of Naidugari Rajasekhar Srimukhalingam were rejected on the grounds of failure to submit a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the voters' list of his residing Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition parties are yet to declare the name of their candidates for the poll. The Leaders of the opposition parties are likely to meet soon to decide on their joint candidate.

ALSO READ: