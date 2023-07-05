Vice President Dhankar bats for UCC implementation, says 'it's now or never'

Jagdeep Dhankar said, "UCC will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively." He emphasized that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values".
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code saying if it is not implemented now, then it will never be.
"It's now or never, if we don't do it now, our values will get corroded. UCC will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively," Dhankar told News18. He emphasized that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values".
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vouched for the implementation of the UCC and questioned 'how can a country run on two laws'. "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights... Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.
Earlier in June, the Law Commission decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations on the politically sensitive matter.
A UCC would replace the different personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country. As per Article 44 of the Constitution coming under the Directive Principles of State Policy, the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.
First Published: Jul 5, 2023 2:30 PM IST
