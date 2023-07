Vice President Dhankar bats for UCC implementation, says 'it's now or never'

Jagdeep Dhankar said, "UCC will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively." He emphasized that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code saying if it is not implemented now, then it will never be.

"It's now or never, if we don't do it now, our values will get corroded. UCC will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively," Dhankar told News18. He emphasized that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values".