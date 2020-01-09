Vice premier Liu He, China's economy czar, going to US to sign trade deal
Updated : January 09, 2020 02:59 PM IST
Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, had been expected to attend the signing but the Commerce Ministry’s statement was the first official confirmation.
Liu will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng.
