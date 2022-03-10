Velim is an assembly constituency in the South Goa district, in the South Goa region of the state of Goa. The Velim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Velim was won by Filipe Nery Rodrigues of the INC. He defeated IND's Benjamin Silva. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Benjamin Silva.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Filipe Nery Rodrigues garnered 10417 votes, securing 44.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5253 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.33 percent.

The total number of voters in the Velim constituency stands at 31267 with 14810 male voters and 16457 female voters.