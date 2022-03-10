Vasco da Gama Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Vasco-da-Gama Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

Vasco da Gama is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Vasco-da-Gama legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Vasco-da-Gama was won by Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of the BJP. He defeated IND's Krishna (Daji) V Salkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Jose Luis Carlos Almeida. In the 2017 assembly polls, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida garnered 8765 votes, securing 33.58 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1351 votes.