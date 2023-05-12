Varuna Results 2023 LIVE | Ex-CM Siddaramaiah defeats Lingayat strongman V Somanna

Varuna Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Varuna, an assembly constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Rural), falls under the Mysore district in the Southern Karnataka region.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won the Karnataka Assembly election from Varuna assembly constituency. He contested the 2023 Karnataka elections against state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)V Somanna, a Lingayat strongman. Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Dr Bharathi Shankar NL and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajesh are also in fray. Varuna has been a stronghold of the Congress. The results for the Karnataka assembly results will be declared on Saturday, May 13.

Varuna, an assembly constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Rural), falls under the Mysore district in the Southern Karnataka region. It is situated under the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency.

Congress's Yathindra S won this seat in 2018, defeating BJP candidate T Basavaraju by a margin of over 96,400 votes. Siddaramaiah had won from this assemly seats in the 2013 and 2008 assembly elections.

The Varuna Assembly constituency has an estimated

There are around 22.51 percent of Scheduled Caste population and 12.24 percent of Scheduled Tribe population in the Varuna assembly constituency, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, a triangular contest between the JD(S), the Congress and the BJP is likely to be witnessed in the southern state of Karnataka. It is the only state in South India where the BJP is currently in power.

The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

Demography in Karnataka

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.