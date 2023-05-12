Varuna Results 2023 LIVE | Will ex-CM Siddaramaiah be able to beat BJP minister V Somanna?

Varuna Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Varuna, an assembly constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Rural), falls under the Mysore district in the Southern Karnataka region.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting the 2023 Karnataka elections against state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)V Somanna, a Lingayat strongman. Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Dr Bharathi Shankar NL and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajesh are also in fray. Varuna has been a stronghold of the Congress.

Varuna, an assembly constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Rural), falls under the Mysore district in the Southern Karnataka region. It is situated under the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency.

Congress's Yathindra S won this seat in 2018, defeating BJP candidate T Basavaraju by a margin of over 96,400 votes. Siddaramaiah had won from this assemly seats in the 2013 and 2008 assembly elections.