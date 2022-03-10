Varanasi South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Varanasi South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Varanasi South is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Varanasi South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Varanasi South was won by Dr Neelkanth Tiwari of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Rajesh Mishra.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari (Dada).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Neelkanth Tiwari garnered 92560 votes, securing 51.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17226 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.63 percent.

The total number of voters in the Varanasi South constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.