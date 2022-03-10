  • Business News>
Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Varanasi North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Varanasi North constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Varanasi North is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Varanasi North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Varanasi North was won by Ravindra Jaiswal of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Abdul Samad Ansari.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ravindra Jaiswal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravindra Jaiswal garnered 116017 votes, securing 50.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45502 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.98 percent.
The total number of voters in the Varanasi North constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Varanasi North constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
