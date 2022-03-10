  • Business News>
Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Varanasi Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Varanasi Cantt constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Varanasi Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Varanasi Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Varanasi Cantt was won by Saurabh Srivastava of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Anil Srivastava.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Jyotsana Srivastava.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Srivastava garnered 132609 votes, securing 58.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 61326 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.94 percent.
The total number of voters in the Varanasi Cantt constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Varanasi Cantt constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
